The Horton Charger cross country team continues to grow under Coach Skylar Wikle, who enters his fifth season with the squad in 2020. Four-year runner Dennis Rush is gone, but the rest of the group returns with some additions who will help this year become the first putting forth full teams on both the boys and girls sides.
Garretson Chee, Trevor Ottman, Trenton Ottman, Cooper Wishcropp, Gannon Becker and Gunner Smith will make up the mens team, while Maliyah Soto, Kierria Blacksmith, Maggie Heinen, Arwen Rush and Julia Lehew will form the ladies team.
Wikle says his team loves to run and have built a good rapport with each other.
“I want my athletes to maintain a positive attitude,” said Wikle. “In cross country, school and in life, especially through these unprecedented times.” Wikle has been working with his runners to encourage each other and build team camaraderie and continuing to improve as runners each time out.
