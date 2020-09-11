The Horton Chargers are hoping another season of change will bring a spark, as David Losey takes over for his first year as head coach of the program. A pair of winless seasons have been rough, but a new coach and some fresh faces may be the shakeup the team needs.
The team loses senior experience in players like Drake Waser, Kyle Hammersmith, Grady Miller and Braden Cowley, but returns a slew of offensive line depth. Players like Emory Negonsott, Dutch Keo, Noah Matthias, Jon Boller, and Tabias Ballman have all gained valuable experience on the line as underclassmen which will hopefully translate to strength in the trenches, where they will be joined by new senior Austin Hoffman. Coach Losey expects juniors Layne Mottin, Drew Weddington and Messiah Nolte to step into key roles, while senior transfer Jayden Oswald should make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.
Losey says the team’s struggles in recent years have led to a lot of varsity experience for young players and hopes adding another year of mental and physical maturation will start showing results on the field, but knows that having the right attitude will be key.
“Several of these young men have taken it on the chin the last couple of years,” says Losey, “But the staff believes in these kids and we’re hoping they begin to believe in themselves.”
