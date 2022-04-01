Coach David Pottroff
This season marks year one for David Pottroff as the leader of the Horton golf team, as the Charger alumnus returns to helm the squad where he had a great deal of success. Eighteen golfers are out this season, with a handful of seasoned players and a slew of new faces.
Maddy Stirton, Jorge Rodriguez, Jon Boller, Kaden Smith, Cooper Wischropp, Darius LaCroix and Chandler Newman return from last year’s team, and will be joined by Trey Lockwood, Maggie Heinen, Linell Ramirez, Rylan Miller, Kadin Johnson, Jackson Moman, Tori Switch, Bianca Soto, Greyson Soto and Luke McAfee, all of whom are out for their first year as part of the Charger golf program, though Pottroff said the competition for varsity time is still wide open.
“Our numbers and students interested in the game of golf is a huge strength,” Pottroff said. “We have so many compared to the recent years and they are all willing to learn and just want to improve.”
Pottroff has his team running drill after drilling, saying that just playing holes will not be enough to make the team better, and believes that the work his team is putting in now will pay off in May.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 8 – Horton @ Hiawatha Invitational 11 – Horton @ Sabetha Invite 19 – Horton Invite 21 – Horton @ Nemaha Central Invite 28 – Horton @ St. Mary’s Invitational MAY 3 – Horton @ Maur Hill Mount Academy Invite 5 – Horton @ Perry Lecompton Invite
