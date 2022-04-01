Coach Ray Wahwahsuck
Building a softball program from scratch is no easy feat, and Coach Ray Wahwahsuck has been selected for the task as the inaugural coach of the Horton Charger softball team. With a limited number of athletes — most of whom have not played in a few years — the Chargers are drilling fundamentals and getting up to speed as quickly as possible with a short season quickly approaching.
The ongoing ball field issues in Horton mean the team has no regular home park for practice and games, and they are rotating with the boys baseball team between Horton’s practice field and Everest as the Lady Chargers prepare themselves for the season, but the team is maintaining a positive attitude and practicing hard.
Coach Wahwahsuck is working with the Lady Charger squad to lay the foundation of a successful long term program, and that comes with dedication and hard work, which the team is putting in. With five games scheduled for the season, the new team will have plenty of opportunity to build themselves up in practice as they look to get better and better each time they take the field.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 1 – Horton @ Hiawatha 7 – Horton @ ACCHS 18 – Horton @ Oskaloosa MAY 3 – Horton @ Republic County
