Coach Julie Lockwood
There is a new coach at the helm of the Horton Charger track and field team for the first time in 13 years, as Julie Lockwood takes over for longtime coach Nick Dowell. With baseball and softball spreading kids out, the Chargers will compete with roughly half the number of athletes as 2021, but have strong leadership in their returning student-athletes, and hope to have an outstanding season.
Maliyah Soto finished 2nd at State a year ago in the long jump, and will be among the Northeast Kansas League’s best sprinters, as well, well Trevor and Trenton Ottman are key returners in the distance events, and Ahstyn Keo and Harmonie Garrison return to bolster the team’s throwing events. Lockwood lists Trent Lockwood, Dominick Schnider, Jesse McGinnis, Dalton Nioce, Tayvion Kahbeah, Piper Chartier, Carley Hutfles and Carlee Brown as team members who will be expected to step into contributing roles.
“We have a good number of quality athletes and great senior leadership,” says Coach Lockwood.
The first year coach has her team focusing on incremental improvements, getting better and better every week as they push to be at their best when the season comes to a close in May.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 8 – Horton @ McLouth Invite 12 – Horton @ ACCHS Invite 19 – Horton @ Jackson Heights Invite 22 – Horton @ Rossville Invite 26 – Horton @ Falls City Invite MAY 5 – Horton @ Sabetha Invite 6 – Horton @ JCN Invitational
12 – Horton @ NEK League Meet
