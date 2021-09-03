Coach Kristin Fassnacht
The Lady Chargers will look to rebound from a rough 2020 season, as Coach Kristin Fassnacht returns to the program after some time away. Fassnacht has 23 girls out for the team this season, and will look to build some momentum early in the year as the girls prepare for big tournaments late in the season.
“We are looking for each of our girls to play an important role to the success of the team,” says the 8th year coach. Carley Hammersmith at setter and right side and Madison Stirton at middle hitter return as the most experienced members of the team, and the squad will lean on that pair for on-court leadership. Outside of those two, Fassnacht is relying on a young core group of players, but feels that the team’s enthusiasm will help them get through any rough patches they may see early in the season.
“We are focusing on building strong fundamental skills, communication and a winning attitude,” says Fassnacht. With a growing team, the coach has set some goals ahead of the group, including finishing in the top third of the Northeast Kansas League, along with building team chemistry and gaining experience.
