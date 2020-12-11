Coach Nick Dowell
Entering his 13th season at the helm of the Charger powerlifting team, Coach Nick Dowell has helped turned the program into an institution. The Horton squad perennially finishes with multiple state title holders and were performing well before last season came to an untimely end.
Returning state champ Elanee Vanderweide missed her opportunity to repeat as a senior, while Dutch Keo, Emery Negonsott and Trey Green are returning competitors who will look to pick up where they left off a season ago. Dowell said that “one of the most enjoyable aspects of coaching is to watch and see what new athlete rises to the top,” adding, “I don’t know who that will be yet, but I am excited to find out.”
“We are not sure what our season will look like this year, but we are going to do everything we can for the kids this season,” said Dowell. “Things can change from day to day so we are doing the best we can.”
