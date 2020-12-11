Coach Skylar Wikle
The Horton Charger wrestling team is back for its second season in its current form, and its second year under Coach Skylar Wikle. Wikle will lead a team of six, and believes he will see a step forward from last season.
Tre Greene returns after finishing one point shy of making the state tournament a year ago. Wikle pinpoints John Livingston as another Charger grappler who could make a solid impact on the team this season. “The kids that are out love wrestling,” says Wikle, “and are encouraged to work hard.”
In what could be a tumultuous season thanks to Covid protocols, Wikle says that the goal is take advantage of what opportunities are available, and enjoying the experience. “My goal for my athletes is to have fun, work hard, stay positive and show improvement throughout the year.”
