Kex Rx continues to expand their offerings to care for the people in the communities they serve. While traditional filling of prescriptions continues to be the cornerstone of their business, pharmacist and CEO, Joe Koechner states, “We offer a myriad of services a lot of people don’t even know about. Pill packaging is a service that has really taken off recently.”
Kex will place your pills in blister packaging rather than bottles to make it easier to take your medications. They also offer a lot of immunizations.
“We’ve administered flu shots for a long time, now we offer Covid, Shingles, and Pneumonia vaccinations with an online appointment scheduler.”
Kex is also an accredited Medical Equipment Provider.
“We have Respiratory Therapists and customer service team members to help patients with CPAPs, Oxygen, Diabetic Supplies and other medical equipment.”
Koechner says his people make the difference, “We are blessed to have a team of people who really care about the patients we serve, they go the extra mile to care for the individual.”
(0) comments
