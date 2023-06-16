Lentz Express and Catering LLC has been in business for 25 years at 729 1st Ave., East in Horton.

Owned by Tim and Rebecca Lentz and managed by Sondra Anderson, Lentz Express employees nine people through the gas station and convenience store. Services include a 24-hour available pay at the pump for Phillips 66 gasoline products of off-road diesel, mid-grade unleaded and 91 octane with no ethanol, along with clear diesel.

