Lentz Express and Catering LLC has been in business for 25 years at 729 1st Ave., East in Horton.
Owned by Tim and Rebecca Lentz and managed by Sondra Anderson, Lentz Express employees nine people through the gas station and convenience store. Services include a 24-hour available pay at the pump for Phillips 66 gasoline products of off-road diesel, mid-grade unleaded and 91 octane with no ethanol, along with clear diesel.
Inside, the smells of chicken, pizza and much more greet customers as Lentz Express is a fully branded Champs Chicken and Hunt Brothers Pizza establishment. They also offer hand-breaded tenderloins daily and a daily special.
Lentz offers a full breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sundays.
Lentz offers Flavor Burst soft service ice cream, featuring eight different flavors. In addition, they offer eighth different flavors of ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory in Elden, Missouri.
Lentz EXPRESS offers Ronoco Coffee and Cappuccino and their self-serve grab and go coolers are a big hit for a busy person on the go. Customers can also hit the fountain pop station, where a16 flavors are offered. In addition, Lentz offers beer to those customers over 21 years of age and clean restrooms for those customers stopping in.
Customers can also purchase new propane bottles, or exchange old ones.
Lentz also offers full service catering options for your event, with an event menu at the website lentzexpress.net.
Lentz accepts Venmo payments and has just launched its Mobil app on the social media sites to order food. Customers can also text LENTZ to 33733 to pull up the mobile menu to order food.
Tim and Rebecca Lentz said they hope to improve their line of Grab & Go items to adapt to their customer’s busy lives.
Lentz Express is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Find Lentz Express on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.