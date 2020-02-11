Leon and Susan Wissmann purchased this 155 acre farm in 2007. The Wissmanns use a 100 percent No-Till management practice philosophy in the daily operation of their farm. Maintaining good conservation practices has always been of utmost importance to the Wissmann Family.
These beliefs were passionately instilled in Leon by his father who always said: “If you take care of the soil, it will take care of you!” When asked how they would encourage someone to invest in the installation of conservation improvements, Leon firmly believes that the long term financial benefits far out weigh the initial investment and pays off hugely in the long run.
