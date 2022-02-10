An Atchison County farm that has been in the Glancy family for 165 years is getting special recognition for its efforts over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.
Being honored in the annual Kansas Bankers Association Soil Conservation recognition are Gerard Glancy as the landowner and Andy Servaes as the operating farmer. The testimonies of each have a personal appreciation for the soil resource of the farm and the desire to care for the acreage so it is preserved for the future.
The Atchison County farm has a history dating back to “homesteading.” Prior generations have cared for the farm acreage in different ways using methods to lessen erosion and improve the land for those following. Glancy can recall as a small boy assisting his father, John, to lay out flags across the slopes to begin contour farming.
Additionally, the Glancy family embraced land-protecting terraces and had some of the first in Mount Pleasant township. Over the years, those terraces have been improved and tiles have been installed to protect the fields and to make them more “farmable” for modern equipment.
The purpose of the Kansas Bankers Association conservation award is to stimulate a greater interest in the conservation of the agricultural land and natural resources of Kansas. The association gives recognition to farmers and landowners who have made outstanding progress in practicing conservation and providing stewardship of natural resources. Each year, more than 200 Kansas producers and landowners are recognized through this program.
Glancy and Servaes both view the importance of caring for the land as part of their responsibility as landowners and renters. They have worked during the past years to improve the soil, protecting work to complete the conservation plan on the farm ground. They have utilized no-till planting into higher levels of residue that better protects the soil from eroding. Servaes has transitioned to growing cover crops and will plant into these acres of rye, wheat and clover in what he titles “regenerative agriculture.”
In addition to having the added residue on the field to prevent erosion and improve organic matter, Servaes uses less herbicide because fewer weeds grow with the shading of the soil. The higher organic matter and legumes provide nutrients for the growing crop and lessen fertilizer inputs. Soil sampling by USDA several years ago substantiated the improvement in soil qualities.
Farm practices of conservation tillage, no-till planting and contour farming are part of the Environmental Quality Improvement Plan they previously committed to with the USDA Conservation District.
“The conservation work and current farming practices have made a big difference and continue to be very beneficial to save soil,” Glancy said. By maintaining structures and utilizing no-till planting and adding the growing cover crops for eight years, the number of small erosion ditches has been lessened and many tons of soil saved.”
All the efforts added up to earn the farm earning the award recognition.
“On behalf of the Kansas Bankers Association that sponsors these recognitions, we compliment Gerard Glancy and manager Andy Servaes for the investment they have made over the years to protect the land and water resources,” Eric Cummings of USB Bank of Everest said. “We bankers are proud of the effort to protect our natural resources by many farmers and landowners of Atchison county.”
Other banks supporting the recognition are Morrill and Janes and Exchange Bank and Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.