Mainstreet Flower Shoppe in downtown Hiawatha has been in business for 16 years under the ownership of Kim Kleopfer.
Mainstreet currently employees five people and creates fresh flower arrangements for all your events — such as prom, school dances, weddings, anniversaries along with funeral arrangements.
Mainstreet offers a full line of gift and decor specialty items with major brands including Woodwick candles, Bridgewater candles, Warmies, Nora Fleming, Multiple gourmet foods, USA Pan, Christian Art. Blue Mountain Arts, Willow Tree Angels and large variety of Sympathy gifts.
Mainstreet has expanded their plants and containers this past year and want to continue that service.
Plans for this upcoming year include bringing in new products and in the works are plans for a Nora Fleming and Bridgewater promotion open house this year.
Mainstreet has expanded its workforce to continue a priority of great customer service to the community.
We are grateful to our supportive community and appreciate their patronage.
