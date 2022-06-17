Maple City Plumbing, Heating and Air is a new business that offers a variety of HVAC and plumbing services in Hiawatha and the surrounding area.
The home office is located at 209 Hiawatha Ave., with the warehouse at 829 Oregon St., but you will often find owner Nathan Simpson on site fixing plumbing or heating and air units, or driving in his van or truck on way to a call.
Nathan and his employees provide air conditioning installation, service and repair, along with furnace installation, service and repair. He also specializes in plumbing installation, service and repair. This includes residential fixture repair, water line and drainline repair and installation, water heater repair and installation.
Business has been great for Maple City, allowing Nathan to bring on two new service techs. Looking into the new year, he plans to expand into a new warehouse.
Call him at 785-741-2907 or find Maple City Services on Facebook.
