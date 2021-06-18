Maple Wood Lawn Care has been in business for 17 years, and under the direction of Kristopher Kessler for the last 13 years.
Maple Wood provides all kinds of lawn care, employing anywhere from five to seven people during the busy season.
As lawn care specialist, their services include “Everything to do with grass!”
Maple Wood Lawn Care
focuses on lawncare, weed control and fertilizer, seeding/overseeding, spring and fall clean-ups, as well as shrub trimming.
To help keep their employees full time year round, the company has expanded into renovating and flipping houses, recently completing their third home project.
This coming fall, Maple Wood, which serves primarily Brown County as well as Nemaha and Doniphan counties, offer free estimates and free aereation with seeding/overseeding. We are working to expand our weed control and fertilization applications business and will be training an additional spray technician this year.
Contact Maple Wood Lawn Care by calling (785) 742-2882 or visit their website at www.maplewoodlawn.com.
