Maple Wood Lawn Care has been in business for 19 years and is now a second-generation family business with Kristopher’s son Luke taking over management of the company. Maple Wood provides all kinds of lawn care, employing anywhere from five to seven people during the busy season. As lawn care specialist, their services include “Everything to do with grass!” Maple Wood Lawn Care focuses on lawn care, weed control and fertilizer, seeding/overseeding, spring and fall clean-ups, as well as shrub trimming.
To help keep their employees full time year-round, the company has expanded into renovating and flipping houses. This coming fall, Maple Wood, which serves primarily Brown County as well as Nemaha and Doniphan counties, offers free estimates and free aeration with seeding/overseeding. We are working to expand our weed control and fertilization applications business.
I’m Kris Kessler, the founder of Maple Wood. Our business was started in 2004, and we work daily to improve it for the satisfaction of our customers. Our priority is YOU, and we put great effort into making sure that no matter what, YOU are happy and satisfied with a job well done.
We are the beautiful lawn specialists. Our programs are designed to create and maintain a yard your neighbors will envy. Some companies try to be a jack of all trades. We make it our focus to be the best with your lawn. Our weed control, pest control, and fertilizer programs are hand-picked with years of practical experience. Try us with no risk. If you are not completely wowed by our unique service, you may walk away without any pressure or hassle. We believe that in a mostly rural area, reputation is everything.”
