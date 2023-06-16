Maple Wood Lawn Care has been in business for 19 years and is now a second-generation family business with Kristopher’s son Luke taking over management of the company. Maple Wood provides all kinds of lawn care, employing anywhere from five to seven people during the busy season. As lawn care specialist, their services include “Everything to do with grass!” Maple Wood Lawn Care focuses on lawn care, weed control and fertilizer, seeding/overseeding, spring and fall clean-ups, as well as shrub trimming.

To help keep their employees full time year-round, the company has expanded into renovating and flipping houses. This coming fall, Maple Wood, which serves primarily Brown County as well as Nemaha and Doniphan counties, offers free estimates and free aeration with seeding/overseeding. We are working to expand our weed control and fertilization applications business.

