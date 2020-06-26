NEK Drainage Supply LLC is located at 601 Parsons St., in Robinson.
The business, owned by Luke Siebenmorgen and managed by Ronnie Wissler, opened in March 2018 and offers agricultural drainage services.
The business is located in the old Robinson Middle and High School south buildings, which were renovated for this purpose. Construction of a new 60x120 foot storage building, also added to the business recently.
NEK Drainage offers agricultural, commercial and residential drainage pipe, including Prinsco and A2000. Additionally, they stock pipe fittings, concrete risers, and bubble ups. NEK Drainage also custom manufactures products.
Plans for the coming year include to continue growing and serving customers in Northeast Kansas, Southeast Nebraska and Northwest Missouri.
