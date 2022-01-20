Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit our world nearly two years ago, the ongoing effects are still prominent in all medical fields.
While many think of COVID affecting patient care in hospitals and doctor's offices, the world of dentistry was affected vastly as well – especially as the majority of care offered by dentists involves direct contact with a patient's mouth and saliva.
Dr. Jordan D. Haedt, DDS, has been in practice in Hiawatha since 2016. She joined Dr. Ronald Wright, DDS, at his practice at 514 Delaware and upon his retirement bought the practice in 2018. Haedt also has worked through public health offices at the Atchison Community Health Clinic and the Kickapoo/Three Tribes Clinic, so she has seen all aspects of dental care.
She said when the pandemic hit in March 2020, she joined dentists across the nation in closing her practice temporarily to gather more information and put together plans to treat her patients safely.
“We were not mandated but strongly encouraged by the state to close,” she said.
Haedt said she spent six weeks researching COVID-19 and how to keep herself, her staff and her patients safe as the virus traveled via aerosol droplets.
“Especially as a new business owner, it was scary trying to determine how we handle this and how to keep from getting sick and spreading the virus and to continue providing jobs for seven other women,” she said.
Haedt said she remembers the stress of reopening her office. She was not only faced with the responsibility of keeping herself, her staff and her patients safe, but she was also 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time.
“Navigating through all of the guidelines while also being pregnant was extra stressful,” she said.
By the time Haedt reopened her office, she said she felt the guidelines she had in place added to the already sterile environment of her office.
“We have always done a good job of sterilizing due to the nature of our services,” she said.
Haedt said she implemented additional spraying and sterilization, and at the beginning of the pandemic, the staff wore medical-grade N95 masks.
“My hands were cracked and bleeding from so much hand-washing,” she said.
Haedt said when she first reopened she initially saw fewer patients and staggered their time in the office to keep close contacts to a minimum.
Fast forward to 2022 and Haedt said there have been no COVID exposures through her practice, and she and her family also have not contracted the coronavirus. She said she has gone back to sort of a business as usual, but with more heightened sterilization procedures kept in place. Her staff now wears regular medical masks, rather than the N95 masks, she said.
“Some of those practices are here to stay and that's OK,” she said.
Now, there are other effects from the COVID pandemic to consider. One, she said, is the rising cost of supplies. Two years ago, a box of 50 gloves cost $12 and now it is $50. She said getting supplies is also an issue, just as it is at the auto parts or grocery store.
“Getting lidocaine became an issue, it is often on backorder,” she said. “The labs are slow, it's harder to get supplies. I try to stock up, but there are all these bottlenecks there weren't before.”
Haedt said the need for dentistry also has increased as an effect of COVID. She said when people wear masks, they don't drink as much, which leads to dry mouths and less saliva, causing dental issues. Working at home also has many snacking more, leading to an increase in cavities.
“Plus a lot of older dentists closed their doors – they didn't want to deal with the issues from COVID,” she said. “With all of that, we see the same amount of patients we did before COVID, if not more.”
Haedt credits her staff for being resilient and fluid in working through the challenges that COVID brought. She said at times she is short-staffed due to quarantines, never knowing when one will hit due to an exposure to the deadly virus.
Haedt said these challenges have shown her how well her team has pulled together.
“It's been a huge team-building experience,” she said. “We now feel we have a good handle on the situation and everyone here feels safe and comfortable. We aren't going anywhere. We are here to help.”
Haedt's office is located at 514 Delaware in Hiawatha. She also can be found on Facebook.
