Mustering the courage to pursue therapy is a problem many have faced in recent years, and that doesn't appear to be stopping in 2022.
Grace Mulcahy is a licensed clinical social worker in the state of Kansas and a certified perinatal mental health therapist with specialized training in EMDR therapy and anxiety management techniques. She has been in practice for more than 16 years, with 10 years in the Atchison community providing therapy in K-12 public and private schools.
Mulcahy started therapy sessions for Trusted Care in the summer of 2021.
”My approach to therapy is grounded in the belief that you are resilient," Mulcahy said, "Life can be difficult, but each of us will experience a time in life where we could benefit from therapy."
Mulcahy touched on the recent rise in mental health struggles and how the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the surge.
“I'm seeing clients that struggled with mental health prior to COVID, and the impact of the illness on the body or the impact on social, emotional or financial needs has caused their mental health to decline," Mulcahy said. "I'm also seeing clients that are grieving from the loss of a loved one to COVID or who have been overwhelmed by the sudden, and at times extreme, changes in their life that came from COVID.”
Mulcahy said isolation and quarantine are having effects on many, specifically young adults.
“There has been a rise in both depression and anxiety rates in young adults largely being attributed to isolation and quarantine, Mulcahy said. "COVID has really shown us how important it is to address our needs for human connection and to be intentional with it on a daily basis. A common conversation I have in therapy is discussing how to adapt socially and continue to meet our need for connection during the pandemic."
Some may wonder when the appropriate time is to seek therapy. Mulcahy said when a person's behavior patterns are consistent over two weeks, such as sadness, excessive worry or social withdrawal, and impacting the quality of life, it is time to seek professional mental health support.
“I want to reassure people that having strong and difficult emotions in times like these are normal," Mulcahy said. "It’s important, though, to not let our emotions dictate our behavior or choices. We want to find the balance between acknowledging and holding space for hard emotions and not being ruled by them.”
