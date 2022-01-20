Dakota VanWagoner’s life wasn’t always about running.
VanWagoner grew up dealing with mental issues. He was diagnosed with ADD/ADHD and has battled his way to find something to help deal with the anxiety that comes with the disorder.
He met his soulmate when he visited a mental/behavioral facility and she told him he needed to seek help for his ADHD. She stayed by his side, and they now have three children. Being a father also spurred him on to get mentally and physically fit.
One of the sources he used was a book by David Goggins called “Can’t Hurt Me” For VanWagoner, the book opened his eyes and challenged him to give more of himself.
“Getting myself mentally fit was my main challenge before I could get myself physically fit,” VanWagoner said. “I use an accountability mirror where I put notes on of what I want to achieve and it helps me stay on course.”
VanWagoner said he really didn’t like running but he found it was a good way to gain his physical self and to also be able to check in on his mental fitness. He said running releases the chemical dopamine, which impacts mood, appetite, sleep and overall mental fitness. It gave him a natural way to cope with his ADD/ADHD, he said.
Changes also have happened along the way with VanWagoner's eating habits. He has gone from 250 pounds in 2018 to his running weight of 185 pounds. He became a vegan, gaining his fuel from plant bases. He does not eat any meat or animal byproducts.
As he trained he found that pure satisfaction within himself, and soon running has become his “go-to” for mental health. Each day of the week he has a special training regime. Mondays and Fridays are for core strength, Tuesdays are running hills and 5 to 6 miles of length, Wednesdays are 6 miles and Thursdays are reserved for an easy run of 3 miles. Saturdays and Sundays are for increasing time running and up to 26 miles.
VanWagoner runs with the Topeka Trail Runners and follows Runners-Atchison on Facebook.
His family follows his adventures, and he said his middle daughter has started running laps around the house. His oldest daughter saw his 10K race in Lawrence and cheers on her dad whenever she gets to see one of his meets.
VanWagoner wants people to know each person has a different thing that will help them, but for him, his overall goal was “making a good life for my kids with a healthy lifestyle.”
