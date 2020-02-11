Schumann property

Schumann property

Brice Schumann of Schumann Gem LLC believes strongly that maintaining good, quality conservation practices not only saves time and money by making the ground more farmable, but it also increases the bottom line. Brice has invested in installing tile outlet terraces, and maintaining healthy waterways, but the return has always been greater than the initial investment. His farm is operated by Dwight and Galen Meyer.

