Placeholder military

Veterans Lost, Buried Overseas, or Elsewhere:

Axenem Clifford

Barnes, Edgar

Beach, Rex

Burnett, Harold F.

Collins, Edward

Elliott, Lowell A.

Fleener, William E.

Gaston, Richard L.

Gigstad, Gilmore J.

Goslin, Edgar

Hixson, Waldo

Hixson, William Billy

Hjetland, Orlando L.

Hopper, Richard

Key, Harold E.

Lewis, Charles M.

Meerians, Phillip

Mullen, Thomas J.

Mathena, Daniel D.

Martz, Charles E.

Pool, Lionel Neal

Reed, Clarence A.

Schug, Ivan

Simmons, John

Simpson, Arthur

Wimmer, Oliver P.

Winterscheidt, Lawrence

Listed on Veteran’s Monument:

Cyphers, Emerson

Dandliker, Harry Jr.

Davis, Roy Wayne

Fahrmeyer, Kermit F.

Hazlett, Leroy

Higgins, Donald J.

Hixson, George W.

Jelly, Thomas C.

Lange, Jere H.

Roush, Clyde M.

Rutland, Ross E.

Torkelson, Ross E.

Walters, Howard L.

Wolfe, Eddie

Hiawatha Cemetery:

Allen, Marvin B.

Chestnut, Clyde W.

Finner, William

Grier, R.B.

McKee, Don Thomas

Pittman, O.L.

Rubert, David L.

Rupp, Patrick D.

Stillman, Howard L.

Vandever, Chester I.

Robinson Cemetery:

Cowley, Charles E.

Fridell, Jess J.

Shivers, John M.

Horton Cemetery:

Bales, Neil E.

Benson, Walter W.

Caylor, Donald H.

Fitzpatrick, Glenn

Friedrich, Elmer M.

Fries, Walter B.

Legg, Columbus W.

Knouse, Daniel C.

McGuffin, Donald E.

Miller, Henry J.

Rupe, Frank I.

Thompson, Melvin W.

Weir, Arthur N.

Willis, Robert F.

St. Augustines:

Key, Harold E.

Mt. Hope Cemetery:

Blankenship, Ivan

Cole, Jeremiah Scott

Dotson, Earl Deane

Foster, Robert D.

Fudge, Willie C.

George, Kenneth

George, Otto C.

Hixson, Charles Waldo

Hopp, Thomas M.

Irwin, Donald F.

Jamison, Glenn “Jamie”

Lara, Jesus R.

Luckert, Edward

Nolte, Ernest H. Jr.

Rogers, Lowell W.

Rogers, Vincil George

Sterns, James W. Jr.

Wyatt, Dr. R.M.

Morrill Cemetery:

Davis, Arthur

McKinnie, Wayne

Powhattan Cemetery:

Bartley, Harry E.

Mellenbruch, Norman

Strube, James C.

Wenger, Allen E.

Wenger, Dale E.

Wolf, Eddie

Mercier Cemetery:

Schuetz, Dale P.

Schuetz, Edwin L.

Sullivan, James C.

Sullivan, Thomas P.

Highland Cemetery:

King, Harold

Jones, John A. Jr.

Ploeger, John W.

Rulo Cemetery:

De Roin, Herbert H.

Miller Cemetery:

Barnett, Malcolm

Gearhart, Levin J.

Mathena, Daniel D.

Claytonville Cemetery:

Lowe, Alfred J.

St. Leo’s Cemetery:

Bicklmeier, Aloysius L.

Chavet, Leslie C.

Kickapoo Cemetery:

Speer, Charlie

Thomas, Laverne E.

Kennekuk Cemetery:

Baxter, Richard

Hopwood, W.C.

Leitch, Phillip L.

White Cloud Cemetery:

Banner, Robert L.

Collins, Leslie

Whiting Cemetery:

Latta, Robert T.

Jones, Billy Lee

