Veterans Lost, Buried Overseas, or Elsewhere:
Axenem Clifford
Barnes, Edgar
Beach, Rex
Burnett, Harold F.
Collins, Edward
Elliott, Lowell A.
Fleener, William E.
Gaston, Richard L.
Gigstad, Gilmore J.
Goslin, Edgar
Hixson, Waldo
Hixson, William Billy
Hjetland, Orlando L.
Hopper, Richard
Key, Harold E.
Lewis, Charles M.
Meerians, Phillip
Mullen, Thomas J.
Mathena, Daniel D.
Martz, Charles E.
Pool, Lionel Neal
Reed, Clarence A.
Schug, Ivan
Simmons, John
Simpson, Arthur
Wimmer, Oliver P.
Winterscheidt, Lawrence
Listed on Veteran’s Monument:
Cyphers, Emerson
Dandliker, Harry Jr.
Davis, Roy Wayne
Fahrmeyer, Kermit F.
Hazlett, Leroy
Higgins, Donald J.
Hixson, George W.
Jelly, Thomas C.
Lange, Jere H.
Roush, Clyde M.
Rutland, Ross E.
Torkelson, Ross E.
Walters, Howard L.
Wolfe, Eddie
Hiawatha Cemetery:
Allen, Marvin B.
Chestnut, Clyde W.
Finner, William
Grier, R.B.
McKee, Don Thomas
Pittman, O.L.
Rubert, David L.
Rupp, Patrick D.
Stillman, Howard L.
Vandever, Chester I.
Robinson Cemetery:
Cowley, Charles E.
Fridell, Jess J.
Shivers, John M.
Horton Cemetery:
Bales, Neil E.
Benson, Walter W.
Caylor, Donald H.
Fitzpatrick, Glenn
Friedrich, Elmer M.
Fries, Walter B.
Legg, Columbus W.
Knouse, Daniel C.
McGuffin, Donald E.
Miller, Henry J.
Rupe, Frank I.
Thompson, Melvin W.
Weir, Arthur N.
Willis, Robert F.
St. Augustines:
Key, Harold E.
Mt. Hope Cemetery:
Blankenship, Ivan
Cole, Jeremiah Scott
Dotson, Earl Deane
Foster, Robert D.
Fudge, Willie C.
George, Kenneth
George, Otto C.
Hixson, Charles Waldo
Hopp, Thomas M.
Irwin, Donald F.
Jamison, Glenn “Jamie”
Lara, Jesus R.
Luckert, Edward
Nolte, Ernest H. Jr.
Rogers, Lowell W.
Rogers, Vincil George
Sterns, James W. Jr.
Wyatt, Dr. R.M.
Morrill Cemetery:
Davis, Arthur
McKinnie, Wayne
Powhattan Cemetery:
Bartley, Harry E.
Mellenbruch, Norman
Strube, James C.
Wenger, Allen E.
Wenger, Dale E.
Wolf, Eddie
Mercier Cemetery:
Schuetz, Dale P.
Schuetz, Edwin L.
Sullivan, James C.
Sullivan, Thomas P.
Highland Cemetery:
King, Harold
Jones, John A. Jr.
Ploeger, John W.
Rulo Cemetery:
De Roin, Herbert H.
Miller Cemetery:
Barnett, Malcolm
Gearhart, Levin J.
Mathena, Daniel D.
Claytonville Cemetery:
Lowe, Alfred J.
St. Leo’s Cemetery:
Bicklmeier, Aloysius L.
Chavet, Leslie C.
Kickapoo Cemetery:
Speer, Charlie
Thomas, Laverne E.
Kennekuk Cemetery:
Baxter, Richard
Hopwood, W.C.
Leitch, Phillip L.
White Cloud Cemetery:
Banner, Robert L.
Collins, Leslie
Whiting Cemetery:
Latta, Robert T.
Jones, Billy Lee
