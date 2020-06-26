Thrivent Financial opened its doors 3 years ago in Hiawatha. Kyle Olson is a financial professional with Thrivent Financial.
Kyle and his wife, Sarah, had operated their first two years of business within the same building, but last year Kyle was excited to move to Oregon Street and expand his services.
Kyle is a registered representative with Thrivent Financial’s Kansas/Missouri/Illinois Regional Financial Office. He offers comprehensive financial strategies, personal customer service and a wide range of financial products to Christians who want to be wise with money and live generously. Kyle said he works with a diverse cast of clients but specialize in short and long term accumulation strategies for tax efficient retirement and legacy distribution.
His products include financial advice along with:
Investments: mutual funds, annuities, money markets
Insurance: life, long term disability, Medicare supplements, long term care
Generosity: fraternal products, donor advised funds and trust services.
Thrivent is excited to launch our new brand, featuring new products and improved customer experience. Our local office will continue to offer excellent customer service, but corporately we will equip our members with cutting edge tools to serve them between meetings.
We are proud to report our recognition in ethics and company strength as we were recognized by Ethisphere’s most ethical list for the ninth consecutive year, AM Best A+4, the only tax-exempt company on the Fortune 500 and savvy investing has grown our required $3 billion reserve account to $11 billion.
Kyle’s staff includes Stacie Shoemaker, Office Manager and Lori Henry, Marketing Coordinator. Contact Kyle Olson with Thrivent Financial at kyle.olson@thrivent.com or call (785) 740-4648.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.