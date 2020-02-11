The North Square Farm, owned by Tim & Dee Revere, is a 124 acre farm north of Robinson in the Irving Township, acquired in 2012. Only 37 acres were tilled and the balance was used for cattle pasture. The Reveres were told that the property was “not a good farm;” would never be a “pretty farm,” and that it would be a “fixer upper.” However, they liked the challenge, and chose to approach the “renovation” of the farm similar to how Tim would approach one of his architectural renovation projects: determine the desired use; research the techniques/technologies; put together a plan (budget and calendar); and a team (both private and governmental). All parties made significant contributions to changing the path of North Square Farm, and they are very thankful to all for their efforts, especially to Van Koelliker. Conservation practices utilized: No till farming, tiled terraces, native grass waterways, water/sediment control ponds, variable rate nutrient applications.

