Two Timbers Alternative Living Center is located in Highland.
The center offers nursing care for seniors and is owned by Jerry and Pam Twombly. There, they offer 24-hour care — personalized for every resident.
Two Timbers is a 12-bed “Home Plus,” center with friendly staff and a home-like atmosphere.
At Two Timbers, located at 101 E. Virginia St., in this small Doniphan County rural community, residents would be able to enjoy art classes, movie nights, shared dining and shopping trips.
There are currently openings available at Two Timbers. Call to schedule a tour.
