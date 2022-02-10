The Nemaha, Jackson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee County Conservation Districts, along with a large group of sponsors, invite area residents to attend a free Statewide Women in Agriculture event on Feb. 26 in Corning.
Farming can feel isolating as friends don’t necessarily understand the hours, busy seasons or constant chore list. The agriculture lifestyle is stressful financially, emotionally and mentally. There are endless pressures and tasks to be completed and dealt with.
Men and women are invited to come and join a network of people who understand this life. A light breakfast will be available along with a lunch. People are invited to learn, enjoy delicious food, laugh and even cry as speakers from all over the state and country share their stories.
Speakers for the event include Candy Thomas, who will cover soil health; Angela Dake, who operates an agritourism business on a working farm; Debbie Lyons-Blythe, a cattle rancher in the Flint Hills; Mary Jo Irmen, who will discuss making the bank plan B for financing the farm rather than plan A; and Christine McNary, who will talk about Shop Kansas Farms. Keynote speakers, Mark and Nanette Potter, will discuss all things mental health and depression.
The day will be filled with networking, learning and generally taking a step away from the farm to help recharge and rejuvenate.
To register for the event, go to www.kswome ninag.com. Registration is free but limited due to the physical space of the building, so early sign-ups are encouraged. Those interested also can call 785-336-2186 ext. 133. Those with special requirements due to a physical, vision or hearing disability, or anyone with a dietary restriction, should call 785-336-2186 ext. 133 also.
