Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

After outlandishly successful returns on the 2022 draft class that paid off in another Super Bowl season, the Chiefs’ draft last weekend showed the squad doubling down in some beliefs, while moving away from others, and drafting early based heavily on positional need, which the team has not always done.

In the past few seasons, many of the first, second and third round picks for Kansas City were traditionally higher floor players, which guaranteed some sort of contribution, but not always star quality. After seeing the secondary completely overhauled in one draft, GM Brett Veach and staff clearly believe in the coaching staff’s ability to develop prospects, and that was evidenced in this draft by the fact that the Chiefs’ board appeared to vary wildly from the rest of the league, but still traded up consistently to be sure they got the players they wanted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.