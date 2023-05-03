After outlandishly successful returns on the 2022 draft class that paid off in another Super Bowl season, the Chiefs’ draft last weekend showed the squad doubling down in some beliefs, while moving away from others, and drafting early based heavily on positional need, which the team has not always done.
In the past few seasons, many of the first, second and third round picks for Kansas City were traditionally higher floor players, which guaranteed some sort of contribution, but not always star quality. After seeing the secondary completely overhauled in one draft, GM Brett Veach and staff clearly believe in the coaching staff’s ability to develop prospects, and that was evidenced in this draft by the fact that the Chiefs’ board appeared to vary wildly from the rest of the league, but still traded up consistently to be sure they got the players they wanted.
After selecting edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a Kansas City kid who played his college ball at K-State, at the end of the first round, the Chiefs traded up for their next three picks. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is a fun prospect out of SMU, but was not considered the best receiver on the board by many when the Chiefs traded up for him in the second. Similarly, Wanya Morris has some good traits, but was not generally viewed as the best available player when the tackle was taken in the third round, and again, the Chiefs traded up to get him. Two of the biggest statistical reaches of the draft came in the following two rounds, as once again, Kansas City traded up to get safety Chamarri Conner, who was overvalued by over 3 rounds, according to general consensus, followed by the fifth round selection of niche edge rusher BJ Thompson, who was again, overvalued by multiple rounds. The Chiefs did get a little positive value out of their final picks, in Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and corner Nic Jones to wrap up the final two round of the draft.
Now, keep in mind, none of this is a problem if these players pan out. After retooling the cornerback and safety positions with a haul of draft picks in 2022, Veach is riding high on his coaching staff, and it sure looks like he made his selections based on natural abilities and a belief in his coordinators and position coaches to fix the problems that each player’s tape shows. That is a good strategy for a team with a good coaching staff, as long as you keep away from going overboard. Coaches have to get players ready for games, and players who are not going to see the field are not going to get the same attention, so a good number of these players could immediately fall by the wayside if they are not game-ready. That’s a long way of saying that you can’t get too cute in drafting projects when there are players available who can make an impact.
In looking at how this draft will be perceived, I think it will receive mediocre grades from a lot of people around the country, which is probably doing the Chiefs the favor of giving credit for recent success. On its face, this draft deserves a low grade out of the gate. Kansas City is in a position where young guys have to play and play well, because there are a few players at the top of the roster eating the money that would otherwise fill those spots. Anudike-Uzomah will doubtless be a starter in 2023, Coburn should be a rotational piece on the d-line, and Rice will have his moments over the course of the season, but I doubt we see another player from this draft see significant offensive or defensive snaps this season. After one season, if FAU shows some pop off the edge, Coburn replaces Derrick Nnadi as the starting nose tackle, and Rice makes more of an offensive impact than Skyy Moore did a year ago, then I still think the success of the group as a whole will come down to the progression of Morris over the course of the season, and whether by the playoffs he is a consistently productive starting tackle. If not, it will be hard to judge this group as a winner—in the short term.
The way I think we need to look at this draft is in potential stars. Anudike-Uzomah will show speed off the end that we have not seen since Dee Ford, and could be a top-15 defensive end at some point in his career, which would be wildly successful. Rashee Rice has the tools, if focused, to become a true number one wide receiver, which would be a success. If the coaching staff can get Morris to capitalize on his immense physical tools and turn him into a top-10 right tackle in the league, his selection would also be outstanding. So if you can get 2 out of those 3 to be add least borderline star players, and maybe 2 more guys who contribute, if not spectacularly, let’s call this a good one. But we’re going to have to wait a few years to find out.
