This has really been the season of other teams. Around the NFL, the Chiefs were viewed as a team that is slipping heading into the season. Without Tyreek Hill and with a defense peppered with rookies in key spots, there was a lot of national talk about the Chiefs losing the AFC West, and even not making the playoffs. So throughout the year, the Bills and Bengals dominated the talk in the AFC. Across the league, however, the opinion on the Philadelphia Eagles slowly transformed from a good, if fluky, team into the recognition that they were the one true powerhouse team in the NFC. In the end, the Bengals put the Bills to bed in the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Chiefs snuffed out the Bengals the following week, while the Eagles breezed through the playoffs like the did the regular season. Now the Chiefs and Eagles will face off in the biggest game of the year, this Sunday—so let’s take a look at what KC needs to do to earn their second Super Bowl in four years.

1. The Chiefs have to put pressure on the Eagles. And I’m not talking about rushing the quarterback. Philadelphia has a dominant running game, with a multitude of nice pieces in the backfield, plus a quarterback, in Jalen Hurts, who is a constant threat in both the running and passing attacks. As well as Kansas City’s defense has played at times, I believe that the Eagles will be able to run the ball if they want to. What the Chiefs need to do is take away some of that “want to” and create a sense of urgency on Philly’s part. They don’t necessarily need to score a load of points in the early going, but Patrick Mahomes and company need to operate efficiently and look threatening to keep the Eagles chasing points in their heads, instead of methodically burning clock.

