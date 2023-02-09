This has really been the season of other teams. Around the NFL, the Chiefs were viewed as a team that is slipping heading into the season. Without Tyreek Hill and with a defense peppered with rookies in key spots, there was a lot of national talk about the Chiefs losing the AFC West, and even not making the playoffs. So throughout the year, the Bills and Bengals dominated the talk in the AFC. Across the league, however, the opinion on the Philadelphia Eagles slowly transformed from a good, if fluky, team into the recognition that they were the one true powerhouse team in the NFC. In the end, the Bengals put the Bills to bed in the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Chiefs snuffed out the Bengals the following week, while the Eagles breezed through the playoffs like the did the regular season. Now the Chiefs and Eagles will face off in the biggest game of the year, this Sunday—so let’s take a look at what KC needs to do to earn their second Super Bowl in four years.
1. The Chiefs have to put pressure on the Eagles. And I’m not talking about rushing the quarterback. Philadelphia has a dominant running game, with a multitude of nice pieces in the backfield, plus a quarterback, in Jalen Hurts, who is a constant threat in both the running and passing attacks. As well as Kansas City’s defense has played at times, I believe that the Eagles will be able to run the ball if they want to. What the Chiefs need to do is take away some of that “want to” and create a sense of urgency on Philly’s part. They don’t necessarily need to score a load of points in the early going, but Patrick Mahomes and company need to operate efficiently and look threatening to keep the Eagles chasing points in their heads, instead of methodically burning clock.
2. Both sides of the ball need to have script-changing plays. This isn’t too far off from my first key, but what it comes down to is this—Philadelphia probably has a slightly deeper and more complete roster than Kansas City. They have a few more big-play guys at wide receiver, have a better running game, and a really solid defense at all levels. If the Eagles can come out and do the things they want to do in the game—and I think they will, at times—it will take big plays to disrupt that flow. The defense needs to create turnovers and negative plays, and the offense needs to be explosive in unlikely situations.
3. Force Jalen Hurts to be the difference-maker. The Eagles’ quarterback is good—really good, but I watched this kid play a lot in college, and while I have a lot of respect for him, I don’t think he is Mahomes’ match if both teams are throwing haymakers late in the game. Hurts can spin the ball, for sure, but if you ask anyone who covers, plays or has watched football in the last few years, the number that would pick Hurts over Mahomes to win the big game in the final seconds would be miniscule. Maybe this is the moment that Jalen Hurts steps into the elite quarterback spotlight, but my money is on our guy.
4. Game plan for the win. Everyone knows the legend of Andy Reid after a bye week. It has been well-reported and is a storied history of winning with two weeks to plan. Coach Reid is one of the best X’s and O’s tacticians of all time. There is a lot to be confident about heading into this game. What I want to see is something surprising out of the offense. The Eagles are outstanding at defending the tight end position, so on the offensive side, I am hoping we Reid has some exciting plans for some guys who have yet to be featured much this season, and to keep the Philly defensive line guessing.
5. Stay healthy. This might be the absolute biggest key of this game. There have been injuries at every play-making position of the Chiefs’ roster this year and especially over the past few weeks. On Sunday, already at a depth disadvantage, Kansas City needs to keep their explosive players on the field on both sides of the ball. If they can do that, I see another trophy riding shotgun next to Andy Reid on the team’s flight home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.