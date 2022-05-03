The Hiawatha Middle School track squad competed in the Nemaha Central Invitational, and while the entire team competed well, it was the 7th grade ladies team that stood above the rest, taking 1st place as a group in the meet.
Kyndall Nelson took 2nd in the 100 meters for the girls, with Aubrey Monaghan taking 5th. Nelson took 2nd place in the 200 meter race, while Kylie Nelson finished 3rd in the 400. Pauly Rockey came in 2nd in the 800 meters, with BriAnna Guilliams in 5th, while Ava Andres and Denna Olauson took 5th and 6th in the 1600, respectively. Rockey took 1st in the 3200 with Guilliams in 3rd, while Alissa Enke took 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles and Jaci Feldkamp took 5th, while Enke ran 3rd in the 200 meter hurdles and Feldkamp finished 4th. The 4x100 relay team took 2nd, with Monaghan, Annalise Erdley, Kylie and Kyndall Nelson making up the team, while both Nelsons, Monaghan and Rockcy took 1st in the 4x200 relay, and Erdley, Rockey, Kylie Nelson and Alise Reschke took 3rd in the 4x400 relay. Enke came in 5th in the long jump, with Isabelle Arellano coming in 4th in the triple jump. Mya Mendez finished 2nd in the discus ahead of Erdley in 3rd.
Quinn Boye finished 4th in the 200 meter dash for the 8th grade girls, with Laura Lierz grabbing 2nd in the 800 meters, and Adison Williams taking 3rd in the 400 meters. Natalie McGrew took 4th in the 1600, while Boye came in 4th in the 100 meter hurdles, and Claire Twombly came in 3rd in the 200 meters. The girls swept the relays, with Lierz, Williams, McGrew and Kenzie Nelson taking 1st in the 4x100 relay, Twombly, Nelson, Williams and Victoria Jelks taking 1st in the 4x200 relay, and Nelson, McGrew, Lierz and Williams coming in 4x400 relay. Twombly came in 2nd in the high jump, while McGrew took 2nd in the long jump and Lierz took 6th, and Nelson came in 4th in the shot put. The 8th grade girls took 3rd as a team.
Xavier Boeckman took 3rd in the 200 meter race and 3rd in the 400, and Zander Ruch came in 4th in the 3200. The 4x100 relay team of Boeckman, Ruch, Alex Ross, Aiden Gormley took 4th, while Cooper Smith, Noah Valencia, Scott Gibson and Maurrice Schaber took 5th in the 4x200 relay. Ross also took 3rd in the triple jump. The 7th grade boys took 9th in the meet.
Liam McMullen ran 6th in the 10 meters for the 8th grade boy, while also running 4th in the 200, as teammate Aaron Jenkins came in 6th. Jenkins also take 6th in the 800 meters, while Gus Smith took 2nd in the 200 meter hurdles and Ethan Morton ran 5th. The 4x200 relay team of Koen and Liam McMullen, Morton and Jenkins came in 3rd in the 4x200 meter relay, while Smith, Michael Jensen, Liam McMullen and Rhen Hageman came in 2nd in the 4x400 relay. Jensen took 3rd in the high jump, with Smith and Morton tying for 6th. Cade Soden took 3rd place in the discus, with Lane Kesler in 6th. The boys finished tied for 5th with Doniphan West and Troy.
Coach Brady Mulligan was happy with his team’s performance, saying, “We look forward to see how our athletes continue to progress.”
