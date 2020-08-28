The option for an alternative season for Kansas High School fall athletics was approved Friday by a vote of 45-29 in a Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Board of Directors meeting.
The plan will consider 6A-5A as a band, and 4A-3A-2A-1A would be another. Over 50 percent of member schools of a band would need to opt for the alternative season to move to the spring.
The alternate spring season will mostly be within the league, and no state playoffs will take place at end of the season.
Schools have until Sept. 21 to decide if they are opting for the spring option. Student-athletes could play club immediately after the school's decision to change.
KSHSAA will hold a state competition if there are 8 or more participating schools in that class.
Schools can start the season, but have a games limit (5 games for football) or date of practice/competition (soccer Oct 10) they can't go beyond and still play in the spring
If the season moves to the spring with over 50 percent from those aforementioned groupings, the start dates would be March 1, with most competitions ending on April 23.
The spring season would shift to March 28 start, and be pushed back a month to mid-to-late June for championships.
Winter sports is expected to begin and end on time. If a delayed start is necessary, winter sports would have a reduced schedule but still end on time if they begin as late as the beginning of January.
