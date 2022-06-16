Little League teams have reached the halfway point in their season and Bruning fields are abuzz night after night.
These photos are from a recent 8U Hiawatha Gray game and we have a few other teams to feature in coming weeks. Any coach or parent wanting to submit photos from games or of teams can email to joeymay@npgco.com.
