If last week’s game was somewhat of a complete effort for the Kansas City Chiefs, this Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Denver Broncoswas another in a string of wins in recent weeks that move the team closer to the AFC’s overall top seed, but have come with alitany of caveats and questions as the team nears its playoff run.
There were moments of excitement in the game, for sure, as Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to himself, Jerick McKinnon set the modern-day record for consecutive games with touchdown receptionsby a running back, and Chris Jones capped the defense’s4-sack day with a big one thatshut down the Broncos final drive.As concerning as the second half of the season has been in the team’s long-view goal of winning the Super Bowl, there have been plenty of moments that have pointed to a much better season than what fans have perceived.Mahomes has continued shredding record books every week, and his connection with Travis Kelce has been absolutely unprecedented in its longevity and productivity,Jones has been dominant and has earned a place in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, and the team is an impressive 13-3record, which is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the league with just a week to go.
Whilewe all may focus more on the negative optics than we should, thereare definitely reasons to look at the Chiefs as a very flawed team heading into the postseason. The defense has been better than it was a season ago, but for a lot of the season it hasn’t felt that way. And I think that’s because while the overall metrics may have improved, there have been moments late in games that last year’s D would have closed out the game while this year’s team has picked up penalty or allowed a conversion.The rookie class has real promise and Nick Bolton has been fantastic this year, but I think the inexperience of the group as a whole is showing late in games. The Chiefs need more veteran plays likeL’JariusSneed’s interception late in Sunday’s game.
Offensive inconsistencieshave plagued the team for over a month. Receivers have dropped passes, the running game is either on the mark or abandoned completely, and between uneven play and injuries, the offensive line may show up on paper as an improved second have unit, but inrealityis a major question mark heading into the playoffs.Much of this could be the malaise of a long season, it’s time for the offense to start producing to the level its capable of. Making that difficult will be the injury of Joe Thuney, the team’s best offensive lineman, and somewhat of a prop for Orlando Brown, Jr. As the week goes on, we’ll learn more about the severity of the injury, but this much is clear, this a team that badly needs the AFC’s lone bye that would come with the top seed.
The special teamshasbeen an absolute mess this season, and after a quiet game last week, the Chiefs were a trainwreck on Sunday. On an early extra point attempt, some glitch between the long-snapper and holder created some crossed wires, and Tommy Townsend took off with the football, after not getting the ball down in time for the attempt. HarrisonButkeralso had a kick blocked, and fumbled on yet another punt return. With the amount of attention and respect the Chiefsgive to that unit, there is really no excuse for the ineptitude, and I would fully expect the team to address some of the issues in the offseason, but that does not help in time for the playoffs. Coach Dave Toub needs to get his group focused, and in a hurry.
The outcome of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game will go a long way toward deciding how I feel about the team’s chances in the playoffs. In a year that the front office completely overhauled thebackend of thedefense and the wide receiving corps, the Chiefs have performed admirably—maintaining their status as one of the league’s premier teamsdespite struggling with inconsistency all season—but with their youth and inconsistency, this may be a year that the team will require the bye and the guaranteed home scheduleto maneuver through the playoffs.
