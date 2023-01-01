If last week’s game was somewhat of a complete effort for the Kansas City Chiefs, this Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos was another in a string of wins in recent weeks that move the team closer to the AFC’s overall top seed, but have come with a litany of caveats and questions as the team nears its playoff run. 

There were moments of excitement in the game, for sure, as Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to himself, Jerick McKinnon set the modern-day record for consecutive games with touchdown receptions by a running back, and Chris Jones capped the defense’s 4-sack day with a big one that shut down the Broncos final drive. As concerning as the second half of the season has been in the team’s long-view goal of winning the Super Bowl, there have been plenty of moments that have pointed to a much better season than what fans have perceived. Mahomes has continued shredding record books every week, and his connection with Travis Kelce has been absolutely unprecedented in its longevity and productivity, Jones has been dominant and has earned a place in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, and the team is an impressive 13-3 record, which is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the league with just a week to go. 

