There won’t be any home ball games this summer, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fears of further problems that may follow.
In fact, there may not even be an official American Legion sponsorship, as the group has decided to pull their support from the season for the same reasons — but there will be high school teams in Hiawatha, with practices and road trips and everything else that comes with baseball season.
“We have over 24 players from Hiawatha and Horton out for summer baseball and everyone is excited to get back under the lights and kick off the 2020 summer season,” said HHS head coach and Legion Manager Curt Weldon. “With everything that has happened this year, everyone is just excited to get to the field and have a little summer baseball for the team and community.”
The decision to play ball was one made over several meetings between coaches and management, with input from parents and players factored in as well. “This was not an easy decision,” said Weldon, “But we felt if everyone follows protocols and takes care of business we would be able to get the boys back together and experience a little summer fun.”
Weldon said the program has six volunteer coaches for the season. Ron Smith, Scott Davis and Gavin Lierz will head the 19-and-under team, while Ryan Meininger, Ryan Van Puersum and Keith Erdley will coach the 16-and-under team. Both teams will play all of their games on the road as a result of the City’s decision to close ballparks for game for the season.
The senior team opens the season on June 14 at Corning at 3 and 5 p.m. and will play a total of 19 games over 10 dates, culminating on July 22nd with a trip to Topeka. The junior team will play 15 games over 9 dates, opening up against Oskaloosa on the 14th, and ending on July 19 at Mayrsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.