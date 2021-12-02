Hiawatha High School basketball teams hit the court for some pre-season action Tuesday night for the annual Red and Blue Scrimmage.
They were joined by cheerleaders, dancers and the HHS Pep Band, as the community came out to see the Red Hawks in action.
The Red Hawks hit the court for official games starting Thursday night at home, against Marysville. On Tuesday, Hiawatha hosts Troy and Friday the 10th they are on the road to Jeff West.
Dec. 14, the Red Hawks are on the road to Nemaha Central and Friday the 17th will host Holton for the final game of the semester before winter break.
See special Sports Preview section in Friday’s edition of the Hiawatha World for team photos, coach expectations and schedules.
