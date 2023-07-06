The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad played the first of back-to-back doubleheaders with Marysville this week, dropping both ends of the away series on Friday evening, before the team hosts their rivals on Thursday.
Hiawatha got on the board earlier in the opening game, putting up a quick 3 runs in the top of the 1st, but it was all Marysville from that point, as Post 163 scored 12 runs in 4 innings earning the 12-3 win. Konner Chandler's 2-run triple in the 1st, scoring both Alex Pyle and Rhen Hageman, which led to Chandler scoring on an an error at third provided the team's lone spark of the day, as the team collected just 3 hits over the course of the game. Hageman took the loss on the hill, throwing 3 innings, with Michael Jensen and Karson Henry pitching in relief. The trio gave up 8 hits and 8 walks.
The second game was closer in the early-going, as the Braves trialed just 4-2 heading into the bottom of the 4th, but Marysville unloaded in their half of the inning, pushing out to the 12-2 win. Dalton Siebenmorgen finished 2 for 2 in the game with an RBI, while Alex Madsen was 1 for 1 with an RBI and Kade Pyle went 1 for 1 with a double. Tagen Diller and Hageman scored Hiawatha's runs. Chandler took the loss in the game, with Madsen also taking the hill.
Now sitting at 13-8, the Braves will take on Marysville at home on Thursday afternoon, with a matchup at Atchison on Friday, then a Junior Legion Zone Tournament game against the Kansas Senators scheduled for next Friday at 3:15 p.m.
