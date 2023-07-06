The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad played the first of back-to-back doubleheaders with Marysville this week, dropping both ends of the away series on Friday evening, before the team hosts their rivals on Thursday.

Hiawatha got on the board earlier in the opening game, putting up a quick 3 runs in the top of the 1st, but it was all Marysville from that point, as Post 163 scored 12 runs in 4 innings earning the 12-3 win.  Konner Chandler's 2-run triple in the 1st, scoring both Alex Pyle and Rhen Hageman, which led to Chandler scoring on an an error at third provided the team's lone spark of the day, as the team collected just 3 hits over the course of the game.  Hageman took the loss on the hill, throwing 3 innings, with Michael Jensen and Karson Henry pitching in relief.  The trio gave up 8 hits and 8 walks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.