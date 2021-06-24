In a week that can be defined just as much by a limited schedule as it can by a long stretch of tough at-bats, the Hiawatha Post 66 Junior Legion Braves ran into a pair of tough opponents and found themselves going 0-4.
Last Thursday, the Braves visited Valley Falls to take on the River Bandits, which were made up of the majority of Valley Falls High School’s state tournament baseball team. In the opener, the Bandits put up eight runs before Hiawatha could get on board in the fifth.
The Braves put up three runs, but it was too little, too late as Valley Falls took the 9-3 win. Kade Pyle and Camden Thonen each collected two hits for Hiawatha and joined with Carter Peters to contribute the team’s three RBIs. Cooper Jacobsen and Kaden Smith worked together to complete the game on the mound.
Hiawatha put more runs on the board in the second game, but the increased output was spoiled by a 21-run outing from the River Bandits. Josh Smith went 1-1 with two runs and two walks. Matt Monaghan and Dalton Siebenmorgen each posted two RBIs and Kaden Smith went 2-3 with an RBI to lead the offense in the 21-7 loss.
At home on Wednesday night, the Braves opened a doubleheader with Oskaloosa hoping to bounce back, but the players found themselves down 10-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth. Hiawatha put up five runs over the next two innings but could not crack their way back into the game as Oskie hung Post 66 with a 14-5 loss. Jacobsen went 2-2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs, while Monaghan finished 1-3 with three RBIs and a double.
Josh Smith knocked in a three-run double to take a lead late in the second game, and Siebenmorgen had a solid game on the mound, but the Braves could not overcome some timely late hitting by Oskaloosa. The eventual 9-8 loss pushed Hiawatha’s record to 6-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.