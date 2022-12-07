Frenzied would be a decent tagline for the Big 12 this year. All year, it seemed like a different team might be in the driver’s seat of the conference each week, as power shifted like sand on a regular basis. The season, the teams, the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, the game itself, the overtime and the celebration—it was, in almost every moment, perfectly frenzied. And as the Kansas State Wildcats completed the overtime victory over the previously unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs to grab the Big 12 Championship, all that chaos played out about as well as it could have for the conference that has been under constant threat of irrelevance over the past decade.
The game was as close and as exciting as you could hope for in a league championship setting. The two teams traded scores throughout the game, as TCU struck first, then K-State evened the game in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd, it was KSU that would take their first lead, before the Frogs would draw to within 14-10 on a field goal before the half. The Wildcats threatened to put the game out of reach in the 3rd quarter, scoring on their first possession to go up 21-10, but once again, TCU would respond with a touchdown of their own to bring the deficit back to 4. The Horned Frogs battled back again in the 4th, following a K-State score with a field goal, and then a touchdown with a minute left in the game, and with the championship on the line, converting a 2-point conversion to tie the score at 28 and send the contest to overtime.
In that overtime period, despite watching from the sideline with an injury that opened the door for the revitalization of backup Will Howard’s career, Cat quarterback Adrian Martinez would squeeze one more moment out of his college career. Martinez called the coin toss for the overtime period, and called it correctly, which allowed K-State to take the defensive position first. What followed will be a moment that KSU fans will treasure for a lifetime. TCU quarterback Max Dugan had what appeared to be a touchdown called down just short of the goal line after replay revealed he was indeed short of the end zone. On the following two plays, the Cats would turn back the TCU runner, keeping the Frogs off the scoreboard and securing the opportunity for KSU kicker Ty Zentner to complete his perfect season with a game-winning, Big 12 Championship-winning, and legacy-winning 21-yard walk-off field goal, as K-State completed the 31-28 win.
The K-State win gives the Wildcats their third Big 12 Championship, tying them with Baylor and Texas behind Oklahoma’s 14. In winning the conference ring in just his fourth season with the program, Wildcat coach Chris Klieman reached the top quicker than his predecessor Dan Snyder, but also took over a program in a vastly different position. The win offers Klieman legitimacy and the potential to recruit bigger names to go along with the school’s excellent reputation for player development. It also earned the 10-3 Wildcats a top 10 finish to the regular season and a trip to the Cotton Bowl to take on Alabama.
TCU may not have loved seeing their perfect season get wiped away, but if there is any solace to be had in losing one championship game, it would likely come from finding out you are still in the running for the bigger championship game down the road. Despite the Horned Frog loss, the close nature of the game and their previously spotless record were enough to convince the College Football Playoff selection committee that TCU was more deserving than a 2-loss Alabama squad that just thought they had the opening they needed. With the selection, TCU earned a spot in the New Years Eve Fiesta Bowl, where they will take on the heavily-favored and unbeaten Michigan Wolverines for their chance to move on to the National Championship game.
For the Big 12, the feeling of victory is palpable. Not only did they crown a champion, but the win moves K-State into the national spotlight, where the team and their coach will benefit from the exposure, and they did that without losing TCU as a playoff contender. The two purple-clad squads will be of utmost importance to the conference in the future, and the fact that both of them made the game, excluding Texas and Oklahoma—who made the announcement this year that they will be flying the Big 12 coop for the greener pastures of the SEC—has to make those at the conference headquarters stifle a smile.
