Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

Frenzied would be a decent tagline for the Big 12 this year.  All year, it seemed like a different team might be in the driver’s seat of the conference each week, as power shifted like sand on a regular basis.  The season, the teams, the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, the game itself, the overtime and the celebration—it was, in almost every moment, perfectly frenzied.  And as the Kansas State Wildcats completed the overtime victory over the previously unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs to grab the Big 12 Championship, all that chaos played out about as well as it could have for the conference that has been under constant threat of irrelevance over the past decade.

The game was as close and as exciting as you could hope for in a league championship setting.  The two teams traded scores throughout the game, as TCU struck first, then K-State evened the game in the 1st quarter.  In the 2nd, it was KSU that would take their first lead, before the Frogs would draw to within 14-10 on a field goal before the half.  The Wildcats threatened to put the game out of reach in the 3rd quarter, scoring on their first possession to go up 21-10, but once again, TCU would respond with a touchdown of their own to bring the deficit back to 4.  The Horned Frogs battled back again in the 4th, following a K-State score with a field goal, and then a touchdown with a minute left in the game, and with the championship on the line, converting a 2-point conversion to tie the score at 28 and send the contest to overtime.

