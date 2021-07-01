One inning can often set the tone for a baseball game, and on Tuesday night in Falls City, the Hiawatha American Legion Braves ran into just such a scenario as they found themselves in a hole after the 1st inning and could not get themselves going to dig out.
After Hiawatha failed to score in the top of the inning, the Falls City Blue Storm put together a 5-run bottom of the 1st, and never looked back. Falls City added 1 in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd and another run in the 5th. The Braves scored their lone run in the 3rd, as Lane Barhnill got aboard on a single and scored on a sacrifice RBI by Ashton Rockey. Gunnar Koontz picked up Hiawatha’s only other hit for the game.
The Braves were slated for a double header with Doniphan County on Wednesday night, but were rained out and the game was postponed with no reschedule date at this point.
