Hiawatha High School is celebrating Big Seven League champs with its volleyball team and the boys cross country team.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 36-3 heading into sub-state action at Sabetha on Saturday. On Tuesday, the team - led by Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen - was recognized as Big Seven League champs for the first time since 1997.
The Hiawatha cross country varsity boys won league last Thursday at Royal Valley in Hoyt with several league medalists and many personal records. The team will compete at regionals on Saturday in Sabetha for a chance at state.
For more on both teams go to today's sports section on A9.
