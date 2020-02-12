Tuesday night was a long one for the Red Hawks and their traveling fans, as the basketball teams hit Sabetha for a Big 7 League matchup with the Jays. Both varsity squads struggled at the offensive end, as the Lady Red Hawks dropped their game 34-21, with the boys dropping their game 49-40.
In the early game, the Lady Hawks and Bluejays locked up for a low-scoring first half, as Hiawatha locked up a 5-3 win after the first, but Sabetha led 9-8 at the half. Hiawatha showed a minor uptick in scoring in the second half, but the Jays through it into overdrive, reeling off 29 points combined in the third and fourth quarters to seal the 13-point win.
Jaye Hrencher led Hiawatha in scoring with 8, while Bailey Pierce and Clara Lindstrom each scored 4, Callyn Pavlish added 2 and Lakyn Leupold scored 1. The girls are now 6-8 overall and 2-7 Big 7 play, but have played well of late, grabbing a win from a favored Perry team on Friday night and playing to a near stalemate for a half against the 14-1 Lady Jays on Tuesday.
In the evening game, the Red Hawks again struggled with a slow start, as Sabetha shot out to an 8-0 lead before Hiawatha could crack the scoreboard. Tyler Brockhoff handled the lion’s share of the scoring for Hiawath, keeping them afloat in the first half, then fueling the beginnings of a comeback in the second. Sabetha led 8-4 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half, as the Hawks failed to gather any momentum from their outside shooting and struggled at times in their half court offense.
Brockhoff scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, and the Red Hawks began to chip away at the Sabetha lead in the fourth quarter and making it a game in the final moments. The Hawks could not get close enough to grab the lead, though, as turnovers and easy transition baskets the other way kept the Bluejays at arm’s length, with Hiawatha succumbing to a 9-point loss that moves their season record to 8-7 overall and 2-7 in league play.
Next up for Hiawatha is a Winter Homecoming matchup with Royal Valley on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.