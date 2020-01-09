With their last wins over Sabetha all the way back in 2011, the Hiawatha Red Hawks earned their first win over the Bluejays in nearly a decade on Tuesday night, as the boys upended the Jays by a score of 73-53.
The girls team had a tougher time with the Bluejays, as their offense went cold and the squad fell 49-16.
The Hawks were in control from the early going as they forced the Bluejays into early foul trouble and put together a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, as the Hiawatha pressure created a few turnovers and some Red Hawk momentum. With the offense bogging down at times, Austin Coffelt had a breakout game off the bench, notably in the second quarter, when he put together 7 of his 11 points to help the Hawks stave off a Sabetha push to get to halftime up 30-25.
It was Sage Meyer, coming off a quiet second frame, who paced the offense in a big third quarter that saw Hiawatha play some of its best basketball of the season, as the senior poured in 9 of his 16 in the third. Hiawatha used the frame to take their lead from 5 points to 19, leading 54-35 at the break and held serve in the fourth to grab the 73-53 win.
Several players shined in this performance, and many of the issues that the team faced heading into the break looked much better in the team’s return from the layoff. Tyler Brockhoff shot well from around the basket, leading the team with 17 points. Guards Michael Moreno and Andrew Lierz were just as aggressive on offense as they have been on defense, consistently getting to the rim under control, as Lierz scored 13 and Moreno scored 12, and more importantly were able to control the pace of the game from begging to end. Coffelt adding some scoring depth in the paint was another nice surprise, and could be a big story for this team down the stretch.
The Lady Red Hawks could not find their offensive groove against the Lady Jays, as they were shut out in both the first and fourth quarters in a 49-16 loss. The Hawks were putting up good shots throughout the game but could not get them to fall, as they fell behind 10-0 after one quarter and 19-7 at the half. Hiawatha improved in the third quarter, but so did the Jays, as they stretched their lead to 36-16 and 49-16 to close out the game. Sarah Madsen led the team with 7 points, with Darcy Lierz and Josey Delaney scored 3 each, LakynLeupold pitched in 2 and Callyn Pavlish scored 1.
In JV action, the Lady Hawks fell 48-24, with Lierz leading the way with 9 points, Delaney adding 7 and Kylie Nelson scoring 6. The girls freshman team fell by a sore of 53-12, with Aubrey Kent scoring 5 to lead the team. On the boys side, the freshmen won 47-37, with Kade Pyle scoring 15, followed by Ashton Rockey with 10 and Brandt Barnhill chipping in 11. The junior varsity boys also picked up a win, taking home the decision by a score of 53-40 behind 17 points from Coffelt and 13 from Mitch Bryan.
Hiawatha hosts Jeff West on Friday evening, as both squads will look to improve their league record.
