After a disappointing opener for the Hiawatha Red Hawks boys basketball team last week, Tuesday night at Troy was a vindicating moment, as the Hawks bounced back from getting shut out in a quarter to scoring 55 points and knocking off a state-ranked opponent. The Lady Red Hawks also took care of business, building on their momentum to move to 2-0 on the season.

The boys game was a back and forth battle, with each team looking like they were in control of the game for stretches. Hiawatha came back from an early deficit, as Kaden Morton tied the game at 12-12 with a pair of free throws in the 1st quarter, followed by a floater from Cameron Boswell gave the Red Hawks their first lead of the game. The Hawks led 16-12 after the 1st, but saw Troy sneak back to take a 28-25 lead at the half despite several lead changes. The Trojans seemed to be in control in the second half, going into the 4th quarter with a 40-35 lead, but Hiawatha had their best quarter of the season so far in the tank, re-taking the lead at 44-43 with 4:55 left in the game and never looking back. The Hawks finished the game shooting 21 of 33 from the free throw line, with Ashton Rockey going 5 of 6 in the closing minutes, David Keo hitting 2 of 2, and Boswell and Malachi Isaac each hitting 1 of 2 as the game wound down. Troy made a last-gasp effort and closed the gap in the final seconds, but Hiawatha escaped with the 55-53 win.

