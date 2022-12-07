After a disappointing opener for the Hiawatha Red Hawks boys basketball team last week, Tuesday night at Troy was a vindicating moment, as the Hawks bounced back from getting shut out in a quarter to scoring 55 points and knocking off a state-ranked opponent. The Lady Red Hawks also took care of business, building on their momentum to move to 2-0 on the season.
The boys game was a back and forth battle, with each team looking like they were in control of the game for stretches. Hiawatha came back from an early deficit, as Kaden Morton tied the game at 12-12 with a pair of free throws in the 1st quarter, followed by a floater from Cameron Boswell gave the Red Hawks their first lead of the game. The Hawks led 16-12 after the 1st, but saw Troy sneak back to take a 28-25 lead at the half despite several lead changes. The Trojans seemed to be in control in the second half, going into the 4th quarter with a 40-35 lead, but Hiawatha had their best quarter of the season so far in the tank, re-taking the lead at 44-43 with 4:55 left in the game and never looking back. The Hawks finished the game shooting 21 of 33 from the free throw line, with Ashton Rockey going 5 of 6 in the closing minutes, David Keo hitting 2 of 2, and Boswell and Malachi Isaac each hitting 1 of 2 as the game wound down. Troy made a last-gasp effort and closed the gap in the final seconds, but Hiawatha escaped with the 55-53 win.
Boswell led the team with 17 points, as the sophomore broke out of the shooting slump that plagued him in the first game, with Kaden Morton securing a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Rockey finished with 10 points, all coming from the free throw line, with Keo scoring 6 and grabbing 8 rebounds. Isaac finished with 4 points, while Zach Cappleman wrapped up with 3 and Paul Leyba added 2.
The Lady Red Hawks saw different players have their moments in different parts of the game, as they saw the Trojans erase an early deficit, but closed out strong to keep the home team at bay. In the 1st quarter, Josie Delaney was all over the place, hitting baskets and disrupting Troy passing lanes to push Hiawatha to the 11-0 start and the 16-4 lead entering the 2nd. The home team held the Hawks to just 3 more points before the half and stormed back to tie the game up at 19-19 entering the break, but it was all Hiawatha from there. The Red Hawks, led by 13 points and 3 consecutive three-pointers from Darcy Lierz, started to separate in the 3rd quarter, as they built a 34-29 lead heading into the 4th. Hiawatha’s active defense and ability to hit the shot when they needed to helped the team create a double digit lead to end the game, as the Red Hawks picked up the 43-33 win.
Lierz finished with 25 points, while fellow senior Delaney ran up 10. Abby Elffner once again anchored the interior of the defense, collecting 11 rebounds and scoring 5 points, with Kenzie Nelson scoring all 3 of her points on free throws in the 4th quarter to help the team ice the game.
With the boys now sitting at 1-1 and the girls perfect at 2-0, the Red Hawks will travel to Centralia for their final tune-up game of the season before Big 7 play begins next week.
