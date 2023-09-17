Things keep looking up for the Hiawatha Red Hawk cross county squad, as the team turned in their best performance overall last Thursday at the Hiawatha Invitational, with the boys claiming the meet's top spot and the girls taking 3rd as a squad.

For the meet champion boys, Jordan Hodge ran a time of 17:19.05 to take 3rd place, with Felix McCartney in 5th at a time of 17:28.75.  Aden Geisendorf was next up, taking 16th at 18:50.65, with Riley Gibbs in 18th at 18:53.64, Konner Chandler with a time of 19:27.63 and a 22nd place finish and Clay Handke taking 37th with a time of 21:08.84.

