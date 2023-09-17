Things keep looking up for the Hiawatha Red Hawk cross county squad, as the team turned in their best performance overall last Thursday at the Hiawatha Invitational, with the boys claiming the meet's top spot and the girls taking 3rd as a squad.
For the meet champion boys, Jordan Hodge ran a time of 17:19.05 to take 3rd place, with Felix McCartney in 5th at a time of 17:28.75. Aden Geisendorf was next up, taking 16th at 18:50.65, with Riley Gibbs in 18th at 18:53.64, Konner Chandler with a time of 19:27.63 and a 22nd place finish and Clay Handke taking 37th with a time of 21:08.84.
Pauly Rockey paced the Lady Red Hawks, taking 3rd with a time of 21:58.62. Dani Morton took 14th with a time of 24:44.20, Ava Andres ran 19th with a time of 25:14.48, Bri Guilliams came in 29th with a time of 26:23.62, Kinsey Winters ran 41st with a time of 28:02.02, and Julia Caparros finished just a few seconds later in 42nd, recording a time of 28:06.22.
In the junior varsity race, Lexys Ruch ran a time of 28:39.22 to take 3rd, with Jaci Feldkamp in 4th at 29:17.17 and Aradessa Morton in 10th at 31:26.25. Zander Ruch led the boys' JV team, finishing 5th in 21:58.66, with Gabe Joslin in 11th at 22:52.57, Colten Gormley in 21st at 23:49.77 and Maurice Schaber took 32nd with a time of 26:43.88.
The Hiawatha Middle School squad ran the race, as well, with Jake Robidoux taking another 1st place finish, followed by Aiden Hartter in 6th for the 8th grade boys. Easton Sheldon finished 5th for the 7th grade boys, with Gage Edie in 14th. Nola Boswell was the lone 7th grade girl competing, and took 3rd in the race. The 8th grade girls qualified to run as a team, led by Ali Krauter taking 3rd, Henley Shoemaker in 4th, Taryn McMullen in 5th, Harper Chandler in 8th and Aya McPeak in 11th, as the Lady Red Hawks claimed the 1st place overall event win.
The middle school and part of the high school squad will run at Nemaha Central on Thursday, while part of the HHS team will run at Rim Rock on Saturday, as the team gets an early preview of the State meet site.
