As the season dwindles to its close, the Hiawatha Red Hawks are still fighting hard with the postseason nearly upon them. On Friday night, the Hawks traveled to Royal Valley, with the boys coming home with the win and the girls falling just short.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks fought a back and forth battle against the Panthers, but saw a wild ending to regulation. Down by a point at 40-39 with a second left on the clock, Darcy Lierz launched a pass to half court, and Kenzie Nelson turned and fired a shot toward the basket. While the Hail Mary shot was off-line, a foul was called, sending Nelson to the line with no time on the clock and the game in her hands. The freshman delivered on her third attempt, tying the game and sending the contest to overtime.
In the extra frame, the Hawks simply did not have enough, as Royal Valley converted more free throws and pull ahead for the 46-42 win. Lierz led the team with 21 points, as Hiawatha moved to 11-8 on the year and 6-7 in Big 7 League play this season.
Later in the night, the boys fought through a contentious game, overcoming a 13-10 1st quarter lead from by the Panthers to take a 23-19 advantage into halftime. The Panthers pushed back in the 3rd, tying the game up at 30-30 entering the 4th. From there, Hiawatha converted in big moments at the line, and saw Royal Valley grow frustrated, as the Panthers racked up 4 total technical fouls in the game, taking an early lead and stretching it out for the 46-36 win.
Cameron Boswell led Hiawatha with 13 points, followed by Ashton Rockey, Kaden Morton and David Keo with 8 points apiece as the Hawks showed a balanced attack. Now sitting at 4-15 on the year, the Hiawatha boys picked up their first win in nearly a month, and will enter Sub-State with spoiler mindset, hoping to shock some teams and fight toward a potential State berth.
