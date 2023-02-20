Red Hawk logo

As the season dwindles to its close, the Hiawatha Red Hawks are still fighting hard with the postseason nearly upon them.  On Friday night, the Hawks traveled to Royal Valley, with the boys coming home with the win and the girls falling just short.

In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks fought a back and forth battle against the Panthers, but saw a wild ending to regulation.  Down by a point at 40-39 with a second left on the clock, Darcy Lierz launched a pass to half court, and Kenzie Nelson turned and fired a shot toward the basket.  While the Hail Mary shot was off-line, a foul was called, sending Nelson to the line with no time on the clock and the game in her hands.  The freshman delivered on her third attempt, tying the game and sending the contest to overtime.  

