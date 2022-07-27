Wednesday morning marked the opening of the Kansas AA and AAA American Legion State Tournament in Topeka, and the Hiawatha Post 66 squad played the first of their round robin games at Bettis Family Sports Complex at 10 a.m. against the Post 106 Larned Indians.
The Braves fought back from an early deficit to build a lead in the middle innings of the game, only to see Larned tie things up and then score the deciding runs in the top of the final inning, as Hiawatha took the 7-5 loss.
The game got off to what could have been a disastrous start for Hiawatha, as three errors, a walk and a hit batter put the Braves in danger of giving up a big early lead, but a Carson Bredemeier strikeout and a defensive interference call kept Larned’s lead at 2-0. Hiawatha responded in the bottom of the 1st, as a Joel Bryan single drove home Bredemeier to cut the lead in half. A sacrifice fly with the bases loaded pushed the Indian lead to 3-1 in the top of the 2nd, but once again the Braves fired back in the bottom of the inning, as Alex Rockey and Josh Smith both walked, followed by an Ashton Rockey single to load the bases. Bredemeier wore a pitch inside to bring home a run, and then Sam Dunn smacked a single to score Ashton, followed by a Bryan hit that scored Alex to take the 4-3 lead.
A slick catch and throw double play from Ashton Rockey in center field preserved Hiawatha’s lead in the top of the 3rd, and in the bottom of the 4th, Post 66 added on with a Bredemeier walk followed by an RBI single by Xavier Oldham to push the lead to 5-3 entering the 5th.
Larned started their clinching push in the top of the 5th inning, as a 2-run home run tied things up at 5-5. Both teams went three up-three down, leading to the bottom of the 6th inning, where Hiawatha attempted to retake the lead. Josh Smith and Ashton Rockey each walked, and were pushed into scoring position by a sacrifice bunt, with the team’s 3 and 4 hitters due up. But the Larned pitcher was able to strike out back-to-back batters to shut the threat down. The Indians put themselves in the exact same position in the top of the 7th, with a sacrifice bunt moving runners to second and third with one down. Hiawatha elected to intentionally walk the next batter to bring the force out back into play, but Larned responded with a 2-run single to push the score to 7-5. Hiawatha put runners in scoring position in the bottom of the inning, but once again could not produce a run, as Larned closed out the game with a 2-run win.
Bryan led the team, going 3-4 in the game with 2 RBIs, while Bredemeier was 3-3 with 2 runs scored, an RBI and one hit-by-pitch. Ashton Rockey finished 1-3 with a run scored and a walk, with Oldham posting a 1-4 day, with a run scored and an RBI. Same Dunn was 1-3 with an RBI and a walk. Bredemeier started on the mound for Hiawatha, going 3 innings and tossing 55 pitches, allowing 3 runs, 3 walks and 3 hits while striking out 2 before giving way to Bryan, who also tossed 3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 1 walk and 3 hits, and striking out 1. Alex Rockey pitched the final inning, tossing 15 pitches while giving up 2 runs, 2 walks and 1 hit to take the loss.
Next up for Hiawatha is a 2 p.m. contest with Concordia on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.