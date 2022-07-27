Wednesday morning marked the opening of the Kansas AA and AAA American Legion State Tournament in Topeka, and the Hiawatha Post 66 squad played the first of their round robin games at Bettis Family Sports Complex at 10 a.m. against the Post 106 Larned Indians.

The Braves fought back from an early deficit to build a lead in the middle innings of the game, only to see Larned tie things up and then score the deciding runs in the top of the final inning, as Hiawatha took the 7-5 loss.

