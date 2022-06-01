The Hiawatha Post 66 Braves kicked off their summer season on Sunday, earning a doubleheader split at Sabetha.
Hiawatha looked like they were in good shape early, as they took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Tyler Stevens reached base on a dropped third strike, then stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball, before breaking home on a wild pitch to score the Braves’ first run of the season. Sabetha quickly nullified that score in the bottom of the inning, though, tying things at 1-1 before scoring 10 runs over the next three innings to earn the 11-1 win. Hiawatha could not get their offense going in this game, with Carter Peters collecting the team’s lone hit.
Game two was an entirely different animal for Post 66, as their offense struck early and often on their way to a 17-14 win. Dalton Siebenmorgen finished 2-3 at the plate, including a double, knocking in 3 runs, scoring 3 times and walking once. Payton Teel, Kaden Smith and Brayden Newell all recorded multiple RBIs in the game, as well, with Smith, Peters, Teel, Stevens and Alex Pyle all scoring at least 2 runs each. Hiawatha out-hit the Sabetha squad by a total of 12 to 7, and committed on 2 errors to 6 by the home team.
