This week offered a bit of a break to the Hiawatha Senior Legion squad, as the team played a single doubleheader in the last 10 days.
The Braves got their only action of the week on Wednesday night, as the team traveled to Sabetha for a two-game set.
Hiawatha got off to a decent start, scoring two in the first and two in the second, as the team put its first four batters of the game on base, with Ashton and Alex Rockey each scoring in the first, then Ashton and Tyler Davis putting two more on the board in the next inning.
Unfortunately, that was all the Braves could string together, and by the end of the first inning, it was not enough, as Sabetha punctuated Hiawatha’s scoring innings by dropping eight runs of its own right in the middle. The Hiawatha squad continued to play hard, but the difference was too much to overcome, as the Braves fell 12-4.
The second game was a solid bounce-back performance for the pitching staff, as Brandt Barnhill and Joel Bryan combined to hold Sabetha to seven runs, and the offense continued to grind out runs. But there was not enough time for the Braves to put themselves over the top in the 7-5 loss. Bryan, Davis and Ahston Rockey all reached and scored for Hiawatha in the third inning, and Gunnar Koontz and Bryan reached and scored on a two-RBI base hit by Barnhill in the fourth.
(0) comments
