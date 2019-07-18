The regular season has come to a close for the Hiawatha Post 66 Braves Legion baseball team, after the team took a tough doubleheader loss to Sabetha on Friday night, then saw a pair at Leavenworth cancelled. Hiawatha fell 18-1 and 23-1 against their Northeast Kansas League foes, as both prepare for the AA Zone tournament in Sabetha this weekend.
Game one got off to a rocky start as Sabetha jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the 1st, and before Hiawatha could crack the scorebooks with their only run of the game in the top of the 2nd, the visiting Raptors had tacked on 3 more. Sabetha put up 6 more in the 3rd, then added 4 in the 4th to stretch their lead to 18-1. Andrew Lierz went 2-3 for the game, Blake Gormely was 1-1 and reached on an error, while Tyler Davis reached on a walk in the 2nd inning and scored on a fielder’s choice by Alex Rockey, who also got on base with a single.
Sabetha again leveraged a lopsided 1st inning to pick up a runaway win, as the Raptors rang up 6 runs in the 1st, 10 in the 2nd, and 7 in the 3rd. Hunter Pavlish scored the lone Hiawatha ru in the 2nd, after reaching on a double. Pavlish was knocked in by Rockey, who went 1-1 with the RBI.
As the 6-seed in Sunday’s AA Zone tourney in Sabetha, Hiawatha will open play at 4 p.m. against 3rd-seeded Silver Lake. The Braves’ follow up game will either come on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s contest.
