The season is over for the Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 Braves, but two of their players have earned some extra recognition for their play on the field this year. Ashton Rockey and Bricen Lee, both on the younger side of the players on the All-League list, were selected from the Hiawatha squad.
Rockey was an All-Big 7 selection for Hiawatha High School this season, and followed that up with a strong season for the city’s American Legion team. Rockey posted a .490 batting average, with 24 hits, 2 doubles and 1 home run. Rockey’s high school coach and the Legion Program Manager Curt Weldon says Rockey “really shined for us in the outfield, becoming the best centerfielder in the league.” Weldon said that the incoming junior at HHS really put together his offensive and defensive abilities this summer.
Lee also joined the Post 66 squad after finishing up his sophomore season, but he comes to the team from ACCHS in Effingham. Offensive stats were not immediately available for Lee, but Weldon said that Lee’s versatility helped him turn in outstanding season and earn the All-League honor, as the young man excelled on the mound and at short stop.
“Bricen really came on strong midway through the season,” said Weldon, “Becoming our number one pitcher, and he really shined during the Zone Tournament for the Braves.”
