The Hiawatha Post 66 American Legion Braves picked up a crucial win, advancing in the opening round of the Zone Tournament with a win over the hosting Seneca squad on Wednesday night.
The Braves took an early lead, as Brandt Barnhill scored on an Alex Rockey single in the 3rd. The next inning, Post 66 pushed the score to 3-0 as Cooper Jacobsen and Joel Bryan scored on a Matt Monaghan line drive single. Hiawatha continued rolling in the top of the 5th, as Rockey scored on a Xavier Oldham single, and Oldham scored on a Jacobsen single. Seneca got a run back in the 6th, but still trailed 5-1, and Hiawatha would push the score to 6-1 with a Bryan ground ball that pushed Rockey across for the final run in the top of the 7th. Seneca would score one more time, settling the final score at 6-2 as Hiawatha advanced to face Corning, who beat Doniphan County by a score of 18-0 on Tuesday night.
Rockey went 3 for 4 with an RBI, a double and 2 runs scored. Monaghan led the team with 2 RBIs. The Braves racked up 6 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks. Jacobsen earned the win on the mound with a 6-inning outing, giving up 3 hits and 4 walks, but striking out 5 and allowing just 1 earned run. Oldham pitched an inning, striking out the side and walking 1.
On Monday night, Post 66 took on Atchison in their regular season finale, strolling away with a 12-2 win. Rockey, Oldham, Jacobsen and Kade Pyle each contributed 2 RBIs in the game, as Hiawatha ran up 11 hits over 3 innings. Oldham, Bryan, Jacobsen, Tyler Stevens and Gannon Becker all pitched, with Becker grabbing the win.
